See how he runs! 'Co-Prime Minister' Jagmeet Singh once again too scared to answer important questions

On Thursday evening, the Christian Centre in Toronto was the venue for a nomination meeting for Matias de Dovitiis. He’s the next NDP federal candidate for the riding of Humber River-Black Creek.

A town hall meeting also took place regarding dental care and pharamacare. Of note, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh popped by to take in the merriment. And even though Singh has made it abundantly clear that he will only take questions from state-funded/ state-approved mainstream media sluggos (none of whom were in attendance at this event), Rebel News thought we’d drop by to try to scrum Singh nevertheless.

Alas and alack, The Man Who Would Be Leader (as opposed to merely an accomplice propping up the current leader) was simply too terrified to answer any of our queries. It was embarrassing.

The farce began when Singh caught a glimpse of Rebel News staffers parked near the entrance of the Christian Centre. Instead of hopping out of his vehicle and entering the venue, Singh went into space capsule mode, orbiting the venue as he presumably pondered his options (including, we imagine, abandoning the nomination meeting entirely given that he was already late for the event by this time.)

Oh, incidentally, what was the vehicle Singh was riding in, you ask, especially given that Singh is on board with the Liberals investing billions of our money into electric vehicle battery plants – a gambit that might very well not pay dividends in the future? Was Singh in a full-on EV such as a Tesla? Was he doing his bit for the environment by riding in a plug-in hybrid perhaps? Um, no…

Singh was ensconced inside a seven-seat, eight-cylinder, fossil fuel-burning Dodge Durango R/T!

Yes, while Singh wants Canadians to get a second mortgage in order to purchase an EV, clearly going electric ain’t his bag.

And so it is that this warrior in the fight against climate change is perfectly fine getting around in an old-school full-size SUV with 360 ponies under the hood.

Alas, it would appear that “H” is for “horsepower” – and “H” is for “hypocrisy”. Indeed, consider the cover photo of Singh’s autobiography, Love & Courage. It depicts Jagmeet riding a bicycle. Pop quiz: when was the last time anyone saw Singh commuting to an event via pedal power?

When the Durango finally pulled up to the entrance (given we had no plans to leave), Singh hopped out of the SUV and sprinted toward the front doors. Notably, he had a toddler/human shield within his grasp, presumably thinking this would nullify our questioning (golly, no wonder so many NDPers are pro-Hamas!)

How pathetic. Instead of Singh manning up and answering our questions, he scurried away like a frightened pussycat. Again!

Nevertheless, we lobbed questions toward the retreating Singh, including:

You said weeks ago that you tore up the support agreement with the Liberals – yet you still prop them up in the House of Commons. What will it take for you to actually cut ties with the Liberals? For the good of the country, are you willing to walk away from your multi-million-dollar pension by cutting ties with the Liberals right now? Mr. Poilievre now refers to you as “sellout Singh.” How does that make you feel?

And the answer to all the queries was the same: silence.

How curious. Singh has said in the House of Commons (to a crescendo of laughter) that he will be Prime Minister one day. He’s delusional, of course. But still, being the leader of a country means facing tough queries head-on as opposed to running away from journalists. So, the question arises: What kind of parliamentarian is Jagmeet Singh? And given his cowardice, does anyone – even card-carrying members of the NDP – truly believe that Jagmeet Singh is leadership material? And lastly, has there ever been a more pathetic leader of the federal NDP than Jagmeet Singh?