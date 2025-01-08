See how she runs; see how she shuns! A Liberal MP has the gall to show up to a vigil for a teen murdered by the IRGC!
David Menzies attempts to question Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy about why it took her party more than four years to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group after its horrific attack on a Ukrainian airliner.
The Elgin Mills Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ont., was the venue for a sad vigil on Tuesday.
It was five years ago this week that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukrainian Airliner PS572 over the skies of Tehran. All 175 people aboard were killed. This included 55 Canadian citizens as well as 30 permanent residents of Canada.
Of course, when mass murder occurs, there are other victims besides those who lost their lives – there are also the grieving family members and friends of the dearly departed.
All of which brought us to this Richmond Hill cemetery, which was hosting a vigil for Arad Zarei. Arad was only 17 when he lost his life thanks to the IRGC maliciously and unnecessarily shooting missiles at a civilian airliner.
But among the attendees at the vigil, which was hosted by Arad’s father, Mehrzad Zarei, was none other than Leah Taylor Roy, the Liberal Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.
We were of two minds: on one hand, it was nice of Ms. Tayor Roy to pay her respects. But on the other hand, given that it took more than four years for the Justin Trudeau Liberals to recognize the IRGC as a terror group, it was somewhat galling that she would even show her face at such an event.
When Taylor Roy exited the mausoleum, we had some pressing questions for her. Such as:
Why did the Liberals take so long to recognize a terrorist group as a… terrorist group?
Why was Rebel News reporter David Menzies falsely arrested and physically assaulted by a Mountie last year for asking Chrystia Freeland the above question?
Rebel reporter violently arrested by Chrystia Freeland's RCMP— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2024
Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid was brutally taken into handcuffs after attempting to ask Deputy PM Freeland a couple of questions yesterday.
Menzies was simply attempting to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia… pic.twitter.com/FyErBYwN3R
What is Taylor Roy’s opinion of her colleague, Richmond Hill South MP Majid Jowhari, who actually supports the Iranian regime?
What does she think of Justin Trudeau stepping down?
Alas, Taylor Roy made a beeline to her Mercedes GLC (funny how this climate change crusader prefers to get around in a fossil fuel burning SUV!) In the meantime, her minions stuck their hands into our camera lens. Yes, once again, Liberals trying to shutdown the independent media.
What a disgrace indeed.
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-08 16:18:45 -0500No wonder few people respect politicians. And who says a company can’t start up a news organization? Except for inconsistent sound levels, Rebel News is a professional news company. Radio stations and newspapers used to feud about who was legitimate. Now we have legacy outlets being snobbish about Internet-based firms like Rebel News and True North Canada.
Wade Collinge commented 2025-01-08 15:13:33 -0500 FlagChrystia Freeland got on the board of trustees of the WEF in 2019. Any elected official in this country should only be serving THIS country. Mark Carney also joined the board of trustees in 2019, while he was the governor of the bank of England. These are massive conflicts of interest. While we were paying Freeland to be our deputy prime minister as well as the finance minister, how much of her time—- that we were paying for—- was spent advocating for the WEF, whose goal is world domination. Absolutely criminal.