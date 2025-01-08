See how she runs; see how she shuns! A Liberal MP has the gall to show up to a vigil for a teen murdered by the IRGC!

The Elgin Mills Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ont., was the venue for a sad vigil on Tuesday.

It was five years ago this week that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukrainian Airliner PS572 over the skies of Tehran. All 175 people aboard were killed. This included 55 Canadian citizens as well as 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Of course, when mass murder occurs, there are other victims besides those who lost their lives – there are also the grieving family members and friends of the dearly departed.

All of which brought us to this Richmond Hill cemetery, which was hosting a vigil for Arad Zarei. Arad was only 17 when he lost his life thanks to the IRGC maliciously and unnecessarily shooting missiles at a civilian airliner.

But among the attendees at the vigil, which was hosted by Arad’s father, Mehrzad Zarei, was none other than Leah Taylor Roy, the Liberal Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

We were of two minds: on one hand, it was nice of Ms. Tayor Roy to pay her respects. But on the other hand, given that it took more than four years for the Justin Trudeau Liberals to recognize the IRGC as a terror group, it was somewhat galling that she would even show her face at such an event.

When Taylor Roy exited the mausoleum, we had some pressing questions for her. Such as:

Why did the Liberals take so long to recognize a terrorist group as a… terrorist group?

Why was Rebel News reporter David Menzies falsely arrested and physically assaulted by a Mountie last year for asking Chrystia Freeland the above question?

Rebel reporter violently arrested by Chrystia Freeland's RCMP



Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid was brutally taken into handcuffs after attempting to ask Deputy PM Freeland a couple of questions yesterday.



Menzies was simply attempting to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia… pic.twitter.com/FyErBYwN3R — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2024

What is Taylor Roy’s opinion of her colleague, Richmond Hill South MP Majid Jowhari, who actually supports the Iranian regime?

What does she think of Justin Trudeau stepping down?

Alas, Taylor Roy made a beeline to her Mercedes GLC (funny how this climate change crusader prefers to get around in a fossil fuel burning SUV!) In the meantime, her minions stuck their hands into our camera lens. Yes, once again, Liberals trying to shutdown the independent media.

What a disgrace indeed.

