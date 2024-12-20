SEE HOW SHE RUNS! Watch Ya’ara Saks flee when I ask her about her terrorist friend

Ya’ara Saks is a Justin Trudeau kind of Jew. By that, I mean she always makes excuses for Hamas or their front group, UNRWA.

She supported Trudeau’s scheme to send tens of millions of tax dollars to UNRWA, even after hundreds of their employees were discovered to have supported the October 7th terror attacks on Israel — including many who actually participated in it.

Saks supports Trudeau’s dangerous plan to bring in thousands of migrants from Gaza, the most antisemitic place in the world. Saks once told the Times of Israel that she believes Israel is “deeply racist toward its minorities” and is full of “corruption and embedded cronyism.”

Could you imagine a Trudeau cabinet minister accusing someone else of corruption? Talk about projection. So it was shocking, but not surprising, when Saks flew to the Middle East a few months ago to pose for a selfie with the arch-terrorist Mahmoud Abbas.

He literally has a PhD in Holocaust denial. He was the financier of the brutal terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics that murdered Israeli athletes. How could Saks meet Abbas — and even hold his hand?

She’s been dodging our questions for months, but I finally caught up with her today. I asked her about her friendship with Abbas — and she panicked, and ran away. Take a look:

SEE HOW SHE RUNS: The Liberal cabinet’s token Jew, @YaaraSaks, runs away from Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid who asks why she posed for a selfie with the arch terrorist Mahmoud Abbas and why she has abandoned the Toronto Jewish community to Trudeau’s antisemitic crime wave. pic.twitter.com/CZTyY0oCtq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2024

What do you think? Do you think that Ya’ara Saks truly believes in Mahmoud Abbas and that Israel is “deeply racist”? Or do you think that she’s just saying those things to please her master, Justin Trudeau, so that she can stay in his cabinet, just a few more weeks?

Either way, she really is a disgrace. I’m a Gentile and I’m a friend of the Jews. That’s one of the reasons I’m concerned about the antisemitic crime wave that Trudeau and Saks have presided over these past 14 months. Trudeau actually trots out Saks to “prove” that he’s not antisemitic. But with friends like Saks, who needs enemies?

Ya’ara Saks has abandoned the Jewish community across Canada and even in her own riding. She hasn’t lifted a finger to stop the weekly pro-Hamas hate march at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue where foreign instigators call for genocide on a weekly basis.

She really has to go. If you agree, please sign our petition at www.FireSaks.com — thanks.

