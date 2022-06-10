Selene Galas is covering Pastor Art in a Calgary court for Rebel News

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air every Friday at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on June 8, 2022.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is back in a courtroom in Calgary this week to answer to a charge of hosting an illegal gathering in violation of COVID restriction in December 2020.

His illegal gathering? An open-air soup kitchen and Christmas festival that was part of the weekly anti-lockdown protest that still takes place to this day on the plaza in front of city hall.

Art and his compatriots fed the homeless steak and other hot food and drinks, and in conjunction with other churches, organized a giveaway of warm clothes and Christmas presents for the downtrodden and down on their luck in Calgary, a needed service after the city limited shelter space to stop the spread of COVID.

The act of kindness and de-stigmatization was met with a ticket from the city, where a peace officer testified that Art (gasp!) hugged and shook hands with the homeless and that his gathering was not allowed because these people who HAVE NO HOMES were not all from the same household.

To see all of our coverage of Pastor Art's run-ins with the health deep state and to support him in his battle for religious freedom, free assembly and free speech, please visit www.SaveArtur.com.

I was in the courtroom Tuesday with one of our newer Rebels, Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv), who is learning the ropes of courtroom reporting. It's not as exciting as I make it seem but it's important work to be the eyes and ears of the public, especially when the mainstream media doesn't show up — not that you could trust them anyway.

Selene joins on the show this week to discuss the trial of Pastor Art and her reflections of her time covering the convoy to Ottawa and the blockade in Coutts.