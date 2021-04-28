Sen. John Kennedy: Defund the police? Call a meth addict next time you’re in trouble

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Sen. John Kennedy had harsh words for those calling for the abolishment or defunding of the police: Call a drug addict.

In a Fox News appearance, the Louisiana Republican stated that he does not accept “nor do I think most Americans accept, that most cops are bad people or racist.”

“Cops have about 60 million encounters with Americans every year,” said Kennedy, stating that it is important to wait for facts and investigations before jumping to conclusions.

Kennedy then listed several proposals that he said he believed “reflect common sense,” noting that most cops don’t go to work in hopes of hurting a person of color. “Cops are necessary,” he added, so “if you support defunding the police, you have tested positive for stupid.”

“Number three, it is immeasurably foolish to resist arrest,” he continued, reported the Washington Times. “It is going to end badly even if no one is hurt.”

Kennedy noted that those who disagree and who believe that the police are racist, either deliberately or systemically, can seek help elsewhere.

“I’ve said it before, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, feel free to call a criminal, call a meth head the next time you get in trouble,” the conservative lawmaker stated.

Kennedy previously made headlines when he ridiculed a CNN report claiming there was no consensus for determining sex at birth, Rebel News reported.

“Males have the potential to produce sperm; females have the potential to produce ova. These are observable physical characteristics. Sex is not a spectrum. It’s binary; you’re either male or female."