Sen. Marco Rubio calls for deportation of non-Americans for participating in anti-Israel 'riots'

In a joint opinion piece, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Texas GOP Rep. August Pfluger II, a retired military officer, have called for the deportation of non-Americans who have participated in pro-Hamas "riots" across the United States.

Writing in the Washington Times, the lawmakers discuss the limits of free speech, emphasizing that while the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech for all Americans, it does not protect the destruction of private property, illegal trespassing, or attacks on innocent people.

Rubio and Pfluger argue that college administrators are justified in forcibly disbanding anti-Israel protests that turn into riots. They propose going a step further by deporting non-Americans who have participated in these riots, citing existing laws that prohibit foreigners who "endorse or espouse terrorist activity" from entering the country.

The lawmakers criticize the Biden administration for its perceived inaction, suggesting that it may be due to fear of litigation or political backlash. They assert that the government has an obligation to protect its citizens and propose the Terrorist Inadmissibility Codification Act, a bicameral legislation aimed at explicitly revoking the visas of foreign visitors who support Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Palestine Islamic Jihad, or any related group.

Rubio and Pfluger note that progressive Democrats in Congress have blocked the legislation's passage, with a majority of Democrats opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and a smaller but active portion of the party supporting Hamas and its backers in Tehran. They argue that caving to the pro-Hamas movement's threats will only expand its power and influence, while empowering the U.S. government to deport foreign pro-Hamas and anti-American protesters would send a clear message that far-left bullies remain subject to the law.

The authors cite FBI Director Christopher Wray's statement that the war in Gaza has brought the danger of terrorism in the United States to a "whole other level." They emphasize the government's primary responsibility to protect American lives from harm and assert that there is no responsibility to allow terrorist supporters to live within U.S. borders.

Rubio and Pfluger conclude by highlighting the ongoing breach of laws, the siege on public peace, and the fear instilled in Americans for being Jewish. They argue that the situation should have never been allowed to reach this point and that holding foreign offenders accountable is the least that can be done now.