Sen. Marco Rubio to introduce a Senate resolution to revoke visas of Hamas supporters

Sen. Marco Rubio is pushing a resolution on Tuesday to cancel the visas of migrants who voice their support for the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas. This would lead to a swift deportation of these individuals.

According to Fox News, Rubio intends to hotline the resolution, meaning that he is asking for unanimous consent to pass the resolution without going through the formalities of having a debate and vote on the Senate floor.

Per the text, the resolution calls on the president to "revoke visas and initiate deportation proceedings for any foreign national who has endorsed or espoused the terrorist activities of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah" and other organizations connected to the attacks against Israel.

The resolution also states "terrorists operated death squads tasked with exterminating Jews, as well as hostage-taking squads tasked with abducting Jews for ransom, propaganda, and torture, if not simply sadistic pleasure."

"America is the most generous nation on earth, but we cannot allow foreign nationals who support terrorist groups like Hamas and march in our streets calling for ‘intifada’ to enter or stay in our country," Rubio said in a statement.

His remarks come following widespread support for Hamas among university student groups and activist organizations like Black Lives Matter.