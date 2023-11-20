Sen. Mike Lee challenges Jan. 6 Committee's transparency, citing newly released footage
'Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat,' Lee wrote on X Friday.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee is raising concerns about potential omissions or concealment by the previous House select committee that probed the events of January 6th. This comes in the wake of Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, making previously unseen security footage from that day accessible to the public.
Through a sequence of messages on the social media platform X, Lee has expressed skepticism regarding the activities of the former committee. His focus is particularly on the involvement of two Republican members of the House who served on the committee: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the Washington Examiner reports.
Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes?— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023
Maybe they never looked for them.
Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative.
Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat. https://t.co/Nqt1RuMWTd
In a follow-up post, Lee continued, "we need to investigate the J6 committee" and "taxpayer dollars funded the sham J6 committee." He then questioned whether information about the committee's work was "deliberately lost or destroyed."
Lee also responded to a tweet posted by Cheney, in which she disseminated video footage depicting the unrest outside the Capitol.
Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times.— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 18, 2023
You made sure we saw that—and nothing else.
It’s the other stuff—what you deliberately hid from us—that we find so upsetting.
Nice try.
P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us). https://t.co/FryO0VdLdP
In response, Cheney wrote that "a nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from" Lee's account.
The special House Committee formed to investigate the January 6th events concluded its work with the end of the 117th Congress in January 2023, having published its final findings in December 2022. This committee included seven Democrats and two Republicans, all selected by the then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.
Adam Kinzinger chose not to run for re-election in 2022, and Liz Cheney was defeated in the Republican primary by Harriet Hageman, now a Representative from Wyoming, with a significant margin of nearly 40%.
The initiative to publicize the January 6th security footage was led by Mike Johnson, who emphasized that this release would enable the public, along with legal defendants, interest groups, and the media, to independently evaluate the day's events.
In his statement on Friday, Johnson highlighted that this action aims to provide a transparent view of the events, moving away from reliance on interpretations presented by a limited number of government officials.
