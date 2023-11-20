Sen. Mike Lee challenges Jan. 6 Committee's transparency, citing newly released footage

Through a sequence of messages on the social media platform X, Lee has expressed skepticism regarding the activities of the former committee. His focus is particularly on the involvement of two Republican members of the House who served on the committee: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the Washington Examiner reports.

"Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat," Lee wrote on X Friday.

In a follow-up post, Lee continued, "we need to investigate the J6 committee" and "taxpayer dollars funded the sham J6 committee." He then questioned whether information about the committee's work was "deliberately lost or destroyed."

