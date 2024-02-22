Sen. Ted Cruz claims corporate media shifting away from Biden due to election concerns

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This week, Texas Senator Ted Cruz remarked that he thinks the corporate media is beginning to shift its stance on President Joe Biden, suggesting they're doing so because of a growing sentiment that Biden might be defeated by former President Donald Trump if a rematch occurs this November.

Cruz shared these thoughts on his "Verdict" podcast, alongside co-host Ben Ferguson, while discussing Biden's falling approval ratings and the diminishing opportunity for the Democrats to nominate a different candidate.

“I do think we are seeing the corporate media starting to turn on Joe Biden, and we’ve talked at length, listen, it was this podcast that drove news and drove news across the country, when we said months ago that I believe there was a very significant chance the Democrat Party would pull the cord on Joe Biden, yank him out and replace him with Michelle Obama,” Cruz said.

“The Democrats and the media would be perfectly happy if they could wave a wand and put Joe Biden there four years or more. They’re not worried that he’s incompetent to be president,” Cruz later added.

“They’re not worried that the Department of Justice says he’s not competent to stand trial. They’re not worried that he’s such a weak commander-in-chief that our enemies are attacking our allies and threatening America. They’re not worried that he lacks the competence to do the job," he continued. "There’s only one thing they’re worried about: that he would lose. If they believed he would win, they’d be perfectly fine to Weekend at Bernie’s him, to stand him up as a corpse and say Joe Biden’s there and let’s keep pulling the puppet strings. Their concern is they’re worried he’s going to lose.”

Cruz went on to state that if the Democrats fail to nominate someone other than Biden and he secures the nomination, he predicted a pivot in the media's narrative, accusing those who question Biden's capability to serve as president of being "ageist and racist."



