Sen. Tom Cotton calls for Biden to be impeached over proposed arms halt to Israel
The Senator cited the Trump-Ukraine precedent, but Democrats defended the foreign policy 'tool'.
A Republican senator has called for President Joe Biden's impeachment after he suggested the United States could halt weapons shipments to Israel if it launches a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.
Sen. Tom Cotton argued on Thursday that the House "has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection." He was referring to former President Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment over allegations he pressured Ukraine's president to investigate Biden ahead of the 2020 election by temporarily holding up military aid, the Daily Wire reports.
"Only with Biden, it's true," Cotton said in a post on X.
Biden faces pressure from Democrats' progressive wing to take a tougher stance against Israel amid its conflict with Hamas militants in Gaza. At a CNN town hall Wednesday, he said, "I made it clear" to Israel that major operations in Rafah could prompt a cutoff of "weapons and artillery shells."
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) accused Biden of betraying a deal struck with Congress last month when it approved a $95 billion foreign aid package including support for Israel.
"He's defying the will of Congress and he's defying what his own top officials in the White House assured me in writing and verbally before that supplemental was passed and even in the days since," Johnson said on "Fox & Friends."
Rep. Cory Mills told Fox News he was preparing articles of impeachment, dubbing Biden "Quid pro Joe."
However, Democratic strategist Kevin Walling argued that Reagan and George W. Bush similarly leveraged aid as a foreign policy "tool," and said Trump's impeachment centered on seeking political dirt from Ukraine on Biden, his rival.
The Republican impeachment push over Israel comes as the House Oversight panel, led by Rep. James Comer, is already investigating alleged corruption by Biden.
Last month, the House impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis, but the Democratic Senate blocked a trial.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.