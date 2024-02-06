Senate Republican leader rejects border bill, cites failure to secure US southern border
'I can’t support a bill that doesn’t secure the border, provides taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants and gives billions to radical open borders groups. I’m a no,' Daines said.
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), expressed strong opposition to a recent Senate bill that combines support for Israel and Ukraine with financial provisions aimed at addressing the situation at the U.S. southern border.
Daines argued that the legislation fails to effectively secure the border, contrary to claims made by its supporters. He specifically criticized parts of the bill for allocating funds to attorneys representing illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. unlawfully, the Daily Wire reports.
The senator suggested that Joe Biden should revert to the border policies implemented by former President Donald Trump, including the Remain in Mexico policy, enforcing Title 42, and continuing the construction of the border wall.
Since 2023, Daines has been leading the NRSC, which has been tasked with supporting Republican Senate candidates by managing fundraising, crafting messages, and strategizing for elections.
The legislation allocates $60 billion to Ukraine, $14 billion to Israel, $10 billion for international humanitarian assistance, and $20 billion for initiatives concerning the southern border.
Despite the support of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the bill confronts significant challenges in the Senate, as a growing number of senators express their opposition. Furthermore, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has declared that the bill would be "dead on arrival" should it be sent to the House.
Sen. Eric Schmidt (R-MO) called on his fellow Republicans to oppose the bill, stating that it was "even worse than initially portrayed."
"The Democrats are celebrating. Big wins for the Open Borders crowd. Lots more analysis to come. Need 41 Senators to STAND FIRM to prevent this bill from being jammed through," he remarked.
"This is worse than bad negotiation. It’s betrayal. The Senate GOP can still stop it if 41 will stand together," stated Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who was involved in discussions with Democrats regarding the bill, stated that the legislation aims to curb illegal immigration and overhaul the asylum procedure.
“People come in mass numbers because they’re getting released into the country,” Lankford told the Washington Post. “If the word gets out immediately that it’s not true anymore, people will come in a more orderly fashion.”
