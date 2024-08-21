SENATOR SELLOUT: New MB Senator Charles Adler is a hypocrite whose appointment should be rescinded

Charles Adler, who has spent decades railing against the Senate as a "corrupt institution," has now found himself cozying up in the very place he once condemned.

For $178,000 a year plus expenses until the age of 75, it appears that Adler has sold out his principles for a cool million bucks. After years of convincing his audience that he was a voice of reason, standing against government corruption, Adler has turned into exactly what he once despised.

Charles Adler should step aside. If you agree, visit SenatorSellOut.com and send him a message. It’s clear Canadians see right through you, Uncle Chuck.

Adler is no stranger to Canadian audiences. Those with a few more years under their belt might remember him as a conservative voice on Corus radio or from his brief stint as a TV host on the Sun News Network. But the Charles Adler of today is a far cry from the man many once respected.

In recent years, Adler has undergone a radical transformation, ditching his conservative views in favour of a left-wing agenda that suspiciously coincides with Trudeau’s half-a-billion-dollar media bailout in 2019. By early 2020, Adler had become a full-blown Trudeau apologist, peddling progressive talking points with a fervour that left many wondering if he had truly changed or simply followed the money.

We have the receipts.

Adler once called the Senate a "sewer" and a "barn that needed to burn down." Yet now, he’s gleefully taken his place among the "sewer dwellers" he once loathed. Did Uncle Chuck ever disclose to his audience that his newfound love for Trudeau was just a stepping stone to a million-dollar retirement gig?

Adler’s sudden shift didn’t go unnoticed.

In a recent interview with the CBC, Adler was all smiles, thrilled to be interviewed by the state broadcaster he once called for defunding. Odd choice of words for a man who previously labelled the CBC as a haven for "whores and harlots." Now, he mocks anyone who dares criticize the CBC, a glaring example of his hypocrisy.

Adler’s disdain for the Freedom Convoy was palpable, dismissing the movement as an "orgy of knuckleheads" and an "astroturf protest." He even accused the truckers of trying to "disable democracy to boost white supremacy," despite the convoy being led by a Métis grandma. Yet here he is, cashing in on a patronage appointment from Trudeau, while never once disclosing his application for it.

Adler’s hypocrisy doesn’t stop there.

He’s been a vocal supporter of Trudeau’s censorship legislation, pushing the online harms bill while conveniently neglecting to mention his desire to be part of a Senate that would rubber-stamp such laws. He’s been relentless in his attacks on the unvaccinated, flaunting his vaxxed status as a badge of honour, while trying to guilt others into compliance.

But Adler’s past is catching up with him.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has called on the Governor General and the Prime Minister to revoke his appointment, citing his past derogatory comments about Indigenous people. It seems Canadians are tired of Adler’s two-faced antics and are ready to see him step down.

If you’re fed up with Charles Adler’s hypocrisy, visit SenatorSellOut.com and sign the petition. Let’s make sure this ends up on the taxpayer-funded desk of Senator Adler, the Governor General, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

It’s not that Liberals can’t be appointed to the Senate; it’s that appointing a man who sold his values for a Senate seat only cheapens the institution.

Adler, if you had any real principles, it’s time to step aside. Canadians deserve better.