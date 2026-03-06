Senators billed taxpayers for booze, disco parties and mini golf as spending jumps 67%

Canada’s Senate calls itself the chamber of “sober second thought,” but new expense records show taxpayers are footing the bill for booze, fine dining and even disco parties.

Expenses reviewed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show senators charged taxpayers $116,100 in hospitality spending last year, a 67% increase compared to the previous year.

“It’s probably hard for senators to provide that sober second thought when they’re spending thousands on booze,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Taxpayers are going to be outraged when they see how unelected senators are milking their expenses.”

Since 2019, Senate spending includes $27,000 on alcohol purchased from the LCBO, SAQ, wineries and The Beer Store. Senators also spent thousands on gifts, including $1,600 at a Newfoundland distillery.

Fine dining also featured prominently in the expenses. Senators spent $20,500 across nine visits to Le St-Estèphe, an upscale French restaurant in Gatineau, Quebec.

Other taxpayer-funded outings included $790 to hire bartenders for a single event, three receptions at Rivero Disco costing $2,100, $644 at a mini-golf venue, and $210 for an escape room activity.

“I’m not sure how billing taxpayers hundreds of dollars playing putt-putt helps unelected senators rubber-stamp legislation,” Terrazzano said.

Among the biggest hospitality spenders is Senator Yvonne Boyer, who has billed taxpayers nearly $15,000 since 2019, including $8,000 on gifts.

The revelations come as senators are set to receive another automatic pay increase on April 1. The current base salary for senators is $184,800, expected to rise to roughly $193,600 after the raise.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to crack down on what it calls frivolous spending by the unelected chamber.