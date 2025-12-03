Separatist sentiment surges at UCP AGM — now it's the mainstream of Danielle Smith's own party

If Ottawa still believes Alberta separatism is a fringe fantasy, the United Conservative Party annual general meeting delivered a very rude awakening.

Independence wasn’t whispered — it was the dominant undercurrent. And every time Premier Danielle Smith mentioned a “strong Alberta within a united Canada,” the room booed at the word Confederation. Loudly. Repeatedly. The grassroots have moved on.

This is no longer something Smith can minimize. The conversation has broken containment and taken root in the mainstream of her own party.

I spoke with three of the most influential figures driving this shift — Jeffrey Rath, Keith Wilson, and Chris Scott — all of whom are directly involved in the independence-education efforts of the Alberta Prosperity Project. And each one said the same thing: the mood has fundamentally changed.

Constitutional lawyer Jeffrey Rath warned that Ottawa’s nonstop interference — energy, firearms, the economy, speech — has created a constitutional crisis. Independence isn’t radical anymore; it’s a rational fallback when Plan A (a respectful federation) is dead.

Veteran litigator Keith Wilson told me Albertans aren’t imagining federal overreach — they’re living it. Every jurisdictional trespass only fuels the sovereignty fire.

And Chris Scott, the pandemic-era folk hero, said the movement is no longer theoretical. It has gone hyper-local: kitchen tables, shop floors, small towns. Real people are done waiting for Ottawa to stop harming them.

Call it separatism, sovereignty, or simply self-preservation. At the UCP AGM, the message was unmistakable: Alberta wants control of its own future — and the independence movement has officially gone mainstream.