Why this covid-cop threatens to ARREST a law-abiding couple

A couple who asked Rebel News to protect their identity say they were leaving a supermarket in Greater Geelong when Sergeant Weir confronted them because the husband pulled down his mask one meter before exiting the shopping centre.

Immediately as the couple walked out of the building, Sergeant Weir demanded the husband’s I.D. so she could issue him a ticket.

The couple was baffled by Sergeant Weir’s response. As far as they were concerned, they had been complying with all the health orders inside, including wearing a mask, and saw no reason why they were being harassed.

The video seemingly shows just how much Sergeant Weir enjoys wasting people’s time and the joy she gets from issuing petty citations.

What’s worse, this took place in an area where no coronavirus case was detected all year.

As you’ve seen in my past videos, this type of police behaviour is becoming more and more common in Australia, and it’s the reason why so many of us have lost trust in law enforcement.

