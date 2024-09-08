Sex guidebook aimed at kids shortlisted for Prime Minister’s awards

The book 'Welcome to Sex', written by Dr Melissa Kang and TV presenter Yumi Stynes, has been shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, despite its highly controversial content.

Targeted at children as young as eight, the book includes graphic illustrations of sexual acts and has faced significant backlash over the past year.

BREAKING: Yumi Styne's graphic sex-ed book for kids as young as 8, which teaches about porn, sexting and other unsafe sex acts, has been short-listed for the Prime Minister's Literary Awards.



— Stephanie Bastiaan (@stephbastiaan) September 6, 2024

Shortly after its release, retail giant Big W removed the book from its shelves following public outrage over its explicit nature, with many parents expressing concern that the content was too easily accessible to children. The controversy didn’t end there, with calls for the book to be banned from public libraries or have its availability restricted across the nation.

Should the Yumi Stynes' dirty kids sex book be banned?



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 21, 2023

Despite the heated debate, 'Welcome to Sex' has been given the tick of approval in the Young Adult category of the prestigious awards.

The same people who SUPPORT the ‘Welcome to Sex’ children’s book are now demanding STRICTER REGULATION of an alcoholic drink they claim ‘appeals to minors’.



👍Sex guide marketed TO children is ok.



👎 Alcohol kids CAN’T even buy should be banned.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2023

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards are intended to honour the role of Australian literature in shaping the nation’s cultural and intellectual landscape. Creative Australia has been managing the awards since 2023.

For those (unsuccessfully) trying to defend 'Welcome to Sex' aka a GRAPHIC SEX GUIDE FOR KIDS, by saying it's kept in the adult/parenting section of book stores/departments, this isn't the case at @Dymocksbooks

They also sell it in the children's section of their website.



— Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) July 18, 2023

This year’s competition received 533 entries across six categories. The winners, who will be announced later this week on livestream, will share in a prize pool of $600,000, with each shortlisted entry receiving $5,000 and the category winners receiving $80,000.