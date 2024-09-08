Sex guidebook aimed at kids shortlisted for Prime Minister’s awards

A graphic sex book aimed at children as young as eight sparks controversy as it makes the shortlist for a major literary award.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 08, 2024
  • News
Sex guidebook aimed at kids shortlisted for Prime Minister's awards
The book 'Welcome to Sex', written by Dr Melissa Kang and TV presenter Yumi Stynes, has been shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, despite its highly controversial content.

Targeted at children as young as eight, the book includes graphic illustrations of sexual acts and has faced significant backlash over the past year.

Shortly after its release, retail giant Big W removed the book from its shelves following public outrage over its explicit nature, with many parents expressing concern that the content was too easily accessible to children. The controversy didn’t end there, with calls for the book to be banned from public libraries or have its availability restricted across the nation.

Despite the heated debate, 'Welcome to Sex' has been given the tick of approval in the Young Adult category of the prestigious awards.

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards are intended to honour the role of Australian literature in shaping the nation’s cultural and intellectual landscape. Creative Australia has been managing the awards since 2023.

This year’s competition received 533 entries across six categories. The winners, who will be announced later this week on livestream, will share in a prize pool of $600,000, with each shortlisted entry receiving $5,000 and the category winners receiving $80,000.

Australia news Wokeness LGBT parental rights
