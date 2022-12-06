Shania Twain didn't always 'Feel Like A Woman', recalls abuse that made her uncomfortable being a girl

The Canadian Press/AP/Mark Humphrey

Award-winning country singer Shania Twain didn’t always ‘Feel Like A Woman.’

In a recent interview with The Times promoting her new Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, she opened up about how growing up she was “terrified to be a girl” and that she “has had the fight of her life to even be a woman at all.”

The Timmins, Ontario, native explained that her stepfather used to abuse her sexually and physically and, in an attempt to avoid further mistreatment, would “flatten her boobs” and “play it down until there was nothing girl about her.”

Like many young girls, Shania was uncomfortable going through puberty, and, after booking a singing gig at a hotel to support her siblings after her parents died in a car crash, she admitted that she felt “exploited” but had no choice but to “wear [her] femininity more openly and more freely” to reconcile the fact that she was not going to “get groped or raped by someone’s eyes.”

Thankfully, in her twenties, according to The Times, she “found her confidence,” adding that she hopes young girls can learn how to “exude confidence.”

Seeing how Shania overcame her discomfort with her developing body, this powerful interview completely debunks the narrative that pubescent teenage girls are potentially ‘stuck in the wrong body’ and should transition to the opposite gender to avoid facing the reality of puberty.

According to the New York Post, former professor of behavioural science at Brown University Dr. Lisa Littman describes the uptick in transgender teens as “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” which is more commonly seen in females feeling dysphoric shortly after puberty.

Last Year, as the Post reports, Dr. Littman surveyed detransitioners. The results of the survey concluded that “40% of gender dysphoria was caused by a mental health condition,” and 62% of those surveyed felt “medical professionals did not investigate whether trauma was a factor in their transition decisions.”

Although this is just one survey, a common thread among women who detransitioned, such as Chloe Cole and Sophia Galvin, admit that their gender dysphoria was, among other things, rooted in the awkwardness of becoming a woman.