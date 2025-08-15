Sheila Gunn Reid: $170,000 spent on 'ISIS brides' while Christians are trapped in refugee camps

The Canadian federal government spent $170,000 catering to eight Canadian “ISIS brides.” The woman, who had travelled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State, returned to Canada with their children in 2022 and 2023—on the taxpayer's dime, reported Global News.

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to the article and discussed the horrors perpetrated by the Islamic State—horrors which these women chose to support.

“‘Global Affairs Canada paid for business class flights, stays at the Montreal Airport Marriott, room service, chips, chocolate bars, and Timbits,’” read Tamara. “‘One hotel room cost over $1000 for two nights because of a $95 wine tab.’”

“This is crazy. Everybody involved should be fired,” said Sheila. “This government had to be forced to recognize the ISIS genocide. They actually had to be shamed by a Yazidi survivor of the sex slavery committed against Yazidi women in northern Iraq and Syria… [Nadia Murad] had to come to the parliament to shame the Liberals into it… And this is what they were doing to the people who were quite potentially participating in her torture.”

“I went with some aid workers who were working with the Nazarene Fund to deliver aid and diapers to the refugee camps — that are run by the United Nations — to the Christians and the Yazidis because they can't get aid inside the refugee camps. That's how bad it is there,” Sheila went on. “And yet those people are shoved to the back of the line, while Global Affairs moves heaven and earth to wine and dine ISIS brides and put them in business class to get them over here. Revolting.”