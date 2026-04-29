SHEILA GUNN REID | Alberta's independence movement nears a turning point — what comes after the signatures?

About this episode

On tonight’s episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson to talk about what comes next — because the clock is running out on the first part of one of the most ambitious citizen-led initiatives in Alberta history.

Albertans are trying to trigger a referendum on secession from Confederation.

With the 177,0000 signature collection window nearing its end, the big question isn’t just whether the threshold is met, it’s about what happens the day after. If enough Albertans have signed on, this issue moves from grassroots frustration to a vote and then to a formal political and legal process the province can’t ignore.

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