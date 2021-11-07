Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant on Election Commissioner's attack on free speech and court update

  • By Rebel News
  • November 07, 2021

Remove Ads

In 2018 Rebel News erected a billboard calling on the government to "Fire David Eggen" then Alberta's NDP Education Minister and chaos ensued when the Elections Commissioner convicted us.

Of course, Rebel News appealed and fought back and is still fighting this in court to this day.

In this clip from Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joins Ezra Levant to talk about the most recent court updates and what's to come.

To watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant show become a RebelNews+ subscriber.

Free Speech David Eggen
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.