Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant on Election Commissioner's attack on free speech and court update
In 2018 Rebel News erected a billboard calling on the government to "Fire David Eggen" then Alberta's NDP Education Minister and chaos ensued when the Elections Commissioner convicted us.
Of course, Rebel News appealed and fought back and is still fighting this in court to this day.
In this clip from Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joins Ezra Levant to talk about the most recent court updates and what's to come.
To watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant show become a RebelNews+ subscriber.
