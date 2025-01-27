What do Rebel viewers think of the Liberal leadership race? Sheila Gunn Reid responds
As the Liberal Party's leadership race heats up and steep tariffs loom from the Trump administration, Sheila Gunn Reid responds to comments submitted by Rebel News viewers.
On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid responded to comments about the Liberal Party's leadership race sent in by Rebel News viewers following Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement.
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, who has also been an economic adviser to Justin Trudeau, appears to be the leading contender to replace Trudeau as prime minister.
Sheila criticized Carney over his longstanding connections to the World Economic forum and other global 'elites' through his career at the Bank of England and Bank of Canada.
Don’t be fooled by his polished rhetoric or strategic, opportunistic rebranding. Carney is a true believer in carbon taxes and green policies that undermine Canada’s economy and sovereignty.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2025
"He's a long-time attendee of the World Economic Forum. He's a bankster, with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, Goldman Sachs," she said.
"And then he went on to the United Nations where he engaged in de-banking large scale energy projects. He's also been Justin Trudeau's chief adviser on his Covid overspending, and then more recently his just general economic overspending which has caused an inflationary crisis here in Canada," she added.
Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie recently questioned Carney in Quebec about his claim of being a political "outsider". Carney refused to elaborate on his comments and hurried away from Lavoie.
The Liberals' leadership race is set to conclude on March 9, 2025, at which time a new leader will be selected.
