Sheila Gunn Reid: Canadian Sovereignty Act just 'Conservative platform put into law,' already rejected by the East

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has announced the Canadian Sovereignty Act, coming this fall—a bill that boasts a wide variety of legislative changes aimed at increasing Canadian economic prosperity, including repealing the anti-development law C-69, legalizing the shipping of Canadian energy off B.C.’s northwest coast by repealing C-48, removing the industrial carbon tax, lifting the Liberals’ EV mandate and ban on plastics, and removing the capital gains tax for those who choose to reinvest in Canada.

On yesterday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and political strategist Michael Couros to discuss Poilievre’s Canadian Sovereignty Act—which Sheila described as the Conservatives’ election-tested, and Ontario-rejected, platform put into law.

“I feel sorry for Pierre Poilievre… because the reality is, Canada's done,” said Keith Wilson. “And the reason I say that and I'm so resolved to it, is it's not just structural—the imbalance in how electoral power functions. It's cultural. It's the ethos of the people.”

“It's amazing that there are different types of conservatives in this country. You have the Western conservatives, which we're all familiar with, but then you have Eastern conservatives that will ban you, for $25,000, from walking in the woods,” Michael Couros pointed out. “The reality is, our kindred spirits are not east to west, they’re north-south… There [are] more people in the East, and we will continue to lose here.”