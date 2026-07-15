SHEILA GUNN REID | CCFR prepares for Supreme Court showdown as compensation lawsuit moves forward

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 15, 2026

About this Episode

Tracey Wilson explains what's at stake before the Supreme Court, outlines the Saskatchewan compensation lawsuit, discusses the Winnipeg rally, and weighs in on the latest developments affecting Canada's law-abiding firearms community.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.