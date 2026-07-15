SHEILA GUNN REID | CCFR prepares for Supreme Court showdown as compensation lawsuit moves forward
About this Episode
Tracey Wilson explains what's at stake before the Supreme Court, outlines the Saskatchewan compensation lawsuit, discusses the Winnipeg rally, and weighs in on the latest developments affecting Canada's law-abiding firearms community.
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