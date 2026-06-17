SHEILA GUNN REID | CCFR's Tracey Wilson on the seven-year delay that exposes the Liberal gun grab

About this Episode

The Liberal gun confiscation program has been delayed yet again.

This week, the Carney government announced it is extending the amnesty for licensed firearms owners affected by the 2020 Order-in-Council gun ban until after the Supreme Court of Canada hears the legal challenge brought by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.