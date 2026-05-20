SHEILA GUNN REID | Cory Morgan: Why the political class is suddenly panicking about Alberta sovereignty

About this Episode

Tonight on The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Western Standard's Cory Morgan to talk about the updated edition of his bestselling book, The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a practical guide to the growing movement for Alberta sovereignty and independence.

When Cory first released the book, the political class and the legacy media dismissed Alberta sovereignty as a fringe fantasy. Fast forward to today, and after massive rallies, record petition drives, and growing frustration with Ottawa, the conversation has changed completely.

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