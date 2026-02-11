SHEILA GUNN REID | MP refuses $8,000 pay raise as food inflation hits 6% and Ottawa keeps spending

About this Episode

On this week’s episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Kris Sims to talk about something almost unheard of in Ottawa: a politician saying no thanks to more money.

Conservative MP Mike Dawson has rejected his automatic April 1 pay raise of roughly $8,000, calling it inappropriate at a time when Canadians are getting crushed at the grocery store. Food inflation is hovering around 6 percent, families are stretching paycheques, and more people than ever are lining up at food banks.

While most MPs quietly accept their indexed raises, Dawson opted out as a gesture of solidarity with struggling Canadians. It is a small act in dollar terms, but symbolically it matters.

We contrast that with the broader culture in Ottawa, where restraint seems optional.

