SHEILA GUNN REID | Oilsands Strong's Robbie Picard on surviving cancel culture and fighting for Grassy Mountain

About this Episode

Today on The Gunn Show, Robbie joins me to talk about surviving cancellation before "cancel culture" was even a household phrase, what he learned about loyalty and friendship when the outrage mob came for him, and why he's putting himself in the line of fire to defend Grassy Mountain and the jobs of the Crows Nest Pass.

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