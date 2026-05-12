SHEILA GUNN REID | Ottawa has zero evidence its $6 billion gun grab will reduce crime

About this Episode

The federal government cannot produce any internal analysis showing its sweeping gun confiscation program will reduce crime or improve public safety, according to newly released access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The ATIP request asked Public Safety Canada for “all analysis from the department on the efficacy of the assault style firearms compensation program and its effect on crime rates/public safety.”

The department’s response was pathetic in its honesty: “Please be advised that no information related to your request exists within Public Safety Canada.”

Despite the lack of evidence supporting the program’s effectiveness, Ottawa has already committed at least $742 million toward the confiscation scheme in Budget 2025. Independent estimates suggest the final cost to taxpayers could exceed $6 billion once collection, compensation, storage, destruction, administration, and enforcement costs are fully accounted for.

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