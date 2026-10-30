OUT NOW: Sheila Gunn Reid’s new book, ‘MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion'

When Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) arrived in 2016, it was sold to Canadians as a last resort for people whose deaths were already reasonably foreseeable. But that safeguard is gone.

Bill C-7 opened MAID to people who weren’t dying at all, and today it accounts for roughly one in every 20 deaths in Canada.

Some examples of how this is playing out include a disabled veteran who says her Veterans Affairs caseworker offered her assisted suicide, and an Ontario family who say their 83-year-old grandmother had turned MAID down and never gave a final yes. Rebel News has covered the family’s story.

Where is it headed? Ottawa has tabled Bill C-41, which backs off MAID for mental illness alone but opens the door to advance requests.

Someone could sign today and, years later, after dementia has taken away the ability to say yes or no, a doctor could end their life. Once a patient can’t speak for themselves, the bill’s only way out is showing “refusal or resistance.”

Quebec already allows advance requests, while Alberta has moved to tighten its MAID safeguards.

It’s all in her my new book, MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, built on the research behind Rebel News’ documentary and the interviews recorded with families and advocates. It looks at where the debate started, how Canada got here and where it is going if nobody stops it.

The book is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and Kindle. Help put a copy in every MP’s hands at TheMAIDBook.com.