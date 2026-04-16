Sheila Gunn Reid testifies at heritage committee hearing on state of media in Canada

Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid made an appearance in the House of Commons on Thursday, sharing her unique insights into the world of independent journalism.

Sheila was among the latest round of testimony provided to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, which has been holding hearings on the state of journalism and media sectors in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Independent Press Gallery (IPG), Sheila shared the challenges faced by journalists who operate outside of the legacy media world.

“What I think distinguishes a lot of the truly independent-from-government journalists in this country is that they're honest about their political biases,” she said, singling out two of Canada's largest publications, CBC and Toronto Star, for trying to “obscure” their beliefs through the guise of neutrality.

“Canada already has a two-tier media system,” the IPG president stated, citing the divide between the outlets receiving government subsidies and those that do not, like Rebel News.

“We are increasingly denied equal access to both government and the public square,” Sheila continued. “Federal departments have decided who gets answers — or not.”

A recent example she pointed to include an IPG member who was told by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada that “his organization does not qualify for these services,” she explained. “The services were answers to his questions.”

“The message is clear: if you're not approved, you're not entitled to answers,” she said, noting the same issues exist at the “political level,” recalling incidents like the arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies by former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland's bodyguards.

The IPG provides mentorship, legal training and security resources for those across Canada. Learn more about the organization or apply for membership at IndependentPressGallery.com.

The heritage committee continues to investigate the issue, with further hearings scheduled for later in April.