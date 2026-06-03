SHEILA GUNN REID | The Liberals' new plan: Skip the streaming tax and send the bill straight to you

About this Episode

The Liberals have quietly backed away from a controversial CRTC plan that would have forced streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video to hand over money for Canadian content production. The government may be presenting this as a victory for consumers, but let's be honest: those companies would have simply passed the cost on to subscribers through higher monthly bills.

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