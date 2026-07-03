SHEILA GUNN REID | The new West Coast pipeline: A nation-building project or a government-created boondoggle?

About this Episode

What do a $44-billion government-backed pipeline, a handful of billboards in Taber and a new edition of The Sovereigntist's Handbook have in common? They all point to the same question: Why is Alberta increasingly looking for a different path?

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