SHOCK VIDEO: Peaceful Rolling Thunder demonstrators threatened by police over Canadian flag on car

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay was sent the exclusive video in which police allegedly telling the car's occupants to leave Ottawa.

The group was in Ottawa Friday night to support the bikers' convoy against COVID-19 mandates and the treatment of the previous Convoy to Ottawa in February after the Liberal Government used the Emergencies Act to seize property and bank accounts and arrest organizers.

Ottawa police, as well as police from all across Ontario —including an RCMP contingent of 800 authorized to work inside Ottawa city limits — began creating a downtown “exclusion zone” where only “lawful traffic” is allowed:

The Rolling Thunder convoy, which says it is comprised of veterans, was met by a few hundred anti-biker protesters describing itself as an “unwelcoming party” in Ottawa's Strathcona Park:

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is part of a three unit team of Rebel journalists in the nation's capital this weekend to document the treatment of peaceful demonstrators at the hands of police and to show the side of the protest the mainstream refuses to.

Lincoln's live stream from Friday night shows the police kettling off vehicles for towing, allowing cars into the exclusion zone only to prevent them from leaving:

To support the work of the Rebel News team and to see their live and comprehensive coverage from Ottawa inside the Rolling Thunder demonstration, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

Police Ottawa News Analysis Convoy Reports
