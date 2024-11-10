BREAKING: Toronto Police arrest Rebel News journalist David Menzies yet again

Moments ago, Rebel News journalist David Menzies was arrested by Toronto Police while he was reporting at a weekly pro-Israel street rally.

Every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street & Sheppard Avenue in North Toronto.

But in recent weeks, pro-Hamas street gangs have targeted this peaceful rally, bringing in dozens of antisemitic gang members right into the heart of that Jewish neighbourhood, wearing terrorist-style masks, chanting antisemitic slogans, carrying placards calling for the genocide of Jews in Israel and terrifying local residents.

David’s arrest was demanded by these pro-Hamas agitators, furious that David was asking them questions. Toronto’s notoriously woke police force complied with the pro-Hamas demand, handcuffing David and packing him into the back of a police car.

Toronto’s Police are failing at their primary mission of fighting crime and keeping the peace. They refuse to stop the antisemitic crime wave sweeping the city. But this is worse: they’re actively helping criminals and censoring the free press.

