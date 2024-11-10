BREAKING: Toronto Police arrest Rebel News journalist David Menzies yet again
There’s something deeply wrong in Canada when police actively protect masked, shrieking Hamas supporters, many of whom aren’t even Canadian citizens, storming through Jewish neighbourhoods calling for a genocide, and arrest a peaceful journalist documenting that antisemitic crime wave.
Moments ago, Rebel News journalist David Menzies was arrested by Toronto Police while he was reporting at a weekly pro-Israel street rally.
Every Sunday afternoon for the past year, dozens of Jews and other pro-Israel Toronto residents have peacefully waved Canadian and Israeli flags at the corner of Bathurst Street & Sheppard Avenue in North Toronto.
But in recent weeks, pro-Hamas street gangs have targeted this peaceful rally, bringing in dozens of antisemitic gang members right into the heart of that Jewish neighbourhood, wearing terrorist-style masks, chanting antisemitic slogans, carrying placards calling for the genocide of Jews in Israel and terrifying local residents.
David’s arrest was demanded by these pro-Hamas agitators, furious that David was asking them questions. Toronto’s notoriously woke police force complied with the pro-Hamas demand, handcuffing David and packing him into the back of a police car.
The moment we heard about this unlawful arrest we called our lawyer who is on standby right now. We will never give up our rights as Canadians. We will never let foreign extremists drive us off the streets of our own country. And we will never accept a woke police force violating our freedom of the press to satisfy a violent mob.
Toronto’s Police are failing at their primary mission of fighting crime and keeping the peace. They refuse to stop the antisemitic crime wave sweeping the city. But this is worse: they’re actively helping criminals and censoring the free press.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books including Ethical Oil and most recently, China Virus.
James F Mc Cann commented 2024-11-10 18:06:10 -0500 FlagI’d like to star a fund to reserve a cell for David at the main holding station at Dundas & University. We could call it the ’David Menzies Private ".
Possibly with a name plaque on the door.
jane wilson commented 2024-11-10 15:59:25 -0500I agree with Joanne below. There’s too much attention seeking behaviour from Menzies and not enough serious journalism. I have seen him or some other Rebel reporter interviewing someone and continually interrupting with "It’s a yes or no answer.
" The interviewee did not have a chance to answer the way they wanted and the whole thing was a waste of time and cringe-worthy.
Dale Allen commented 2024-11-10 15:53:38 -0500If protesters are on a public street David and the Rebel news have every right to ask questions of them. The police in Toronto have been corrupted and as such must be charged with aiding and abetting a terrorist organization to commit a felony. Time we the people start taking back our country from foreign criminal terrorists and woke sick people.
Joanne Soullie commented 2024-11-10 14:52:41 -0500While I like Rebel News coverage, David needs to also respect a person’t request not to interview them and move on to the next person. If the guy says, “Get the mic out of my face.” and he continues to direct the mic at him, he does appear to be agitating people and not respecting their right not to be interviewed.