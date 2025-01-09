SHOCKING: Rebel News barred entry from vigil, Trudeau refuses to answer questions

For Rebel News, returning to the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts in Richmond Hill, Ont., was literally going back to the scene of the crime precisely one year later.

You may recall that Rebel News visited this venue in January 2024 to cover the fourth anniversary vigil for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines PS752.

That civilian airliner was shot out of the sky by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2020. All 176 onboard – plus one unborn child – were massacred. This included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Rebel News scrummed (now former) Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last January, asking why the IRGC had yet to be designated a terror group. Alas, Fraulein Freeland took exception to that query and sic’d her Royal Canadian Mounted Henchman, Greg Dumouchel, on Menzies. Dumouchel physically assaulted and then falsely arrested reporter David Menzies. (Did you know that apparently it’s a crime to ask Liberal cabinet ministers impolite questions? Neither did we.)

Dumouchel himself soon realized the error of his ways (he probably viewed some cellphone footage of the outrageous takedown) and he dropped the charges against Menzies within 45 minutes. By doing so, this goon no doubt thought this egregious matter would go away; it isn’t: we’re suing the RCMP for $1 million.

In any event, Wednesday was the fifth anniversary vigil for the doomed Ukrainian flight. And Rebel News returned to the very same venue in hopes of asking some senior Liberal attendees – including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – the sort of questions the mainstream media declines to ask. This includes:

Why did it take more than four years for the Trudeau Liberals to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist group?

Why are there still more than 700 IRGC operatives allegedly living in Canada?

Why won’t the Trudeau Liberals help the victims’ families enforce an Ontario court judgment against the Iranian regime for $250 million?

And why is Majid Jowhari, the MP for Richmond Hill South, still in caucus? (Incredibly, Jowhari actually SUPPORTS odious the Iranian regime – the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism!)

We directed those queries to Prime Minister Trudeau, who, par for the course, snuck into the venue via the tradesman’s entrance rather than entering via the front door. Also par for the course, Trudeau ignored our questions. And this time Menzies was merely accosted by one of the prime minister’s bodyguards (for no valid reason). At least this time Menzies was only threatened with arrest (for no valid reason). Class.

But get this: when Rebel News tried to enter the venue, even though we had an invitation for the event and were brandishing our press credentials, we were forbidden entry.

Incredibly, a security guard manning the front door informed us that law enforcement did not want us in the building!

Excuse us? Since when do police pick and choose which journalists are worthy of covering a news event and which are not? Are we still in the Dominion of Canada – or the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea? (We would label Justin Trudeau’s Canada as a banana republic except that we are unable to grow bananas here. Would you believe a maple syrup republic?)

Bottom line: this event proved to be both despicable and disturbing.

Alas, there was one silver lining. A prominent Liberal who was AWOL this time around was none other than Chrystia Freeland. Sources told Rebel News that Freeland was allegedly informed by the Prime Minister’s Office to steer clear of the vigil this year. Gracious, how the political landscape has changed in just a mere 12 months!

Indeed, given the turn of events, we have a specific question for you, Ms. Freeland: how does it feel to when YOU are deemed to be persona non grata?

Oh, the karma…