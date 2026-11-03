Shocking: another violent home invasion in Toronto. Extra-shocking: one of the gunmen goes free due to police incompetence

The Bridle Path neighbourhood in Toronto is as swank as it gets. For those unfamiliar with Hogtown, let me put it this way: if Toronto were a Monopoly game board, the Bridle Path would be the equivalent of Boardwalk, given all the multi-million-dollar mansions that abound.

But apparently, living in a neighbourhood with a posh postal code does not mean residents are immune to violent crime.

Case in point: the head of a Toronto real estate group says his family is traumatized after they were attacked in a violent home invasion here in the wee hours of last Thursday morning.

David Morton, CEO of MAC Group, said three members of his family are recovering in hospital after they were shot during the home invasion. All four members of the family were also attacked with a hammer.

This is what Morton said in a statement last Friday: "It is difficult to put into words the trauma of experiencing something so horrific in the one place where everyone should feel safest: their own home.

"No family should ever have to experience this. People should be able to sleep peacefully in their homes without fear of armed individuals breaking in and threatening their lives."

I can only imagine the horror the family endured during this brutal invasion, all because three hooligans wanted "stuff."

My first observation: doesn't this latest horrific home invasion make the case that people should be allowed to defend themselves, with LETHAL force if need be?

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is on record supporting such a change to Canada's laughable castle laws. But where are the hug-a-thug Mark Carney Liberals on this file? AWOL, it would seem.

But get this: not only were the three thugs vicious, they were also incompetent. Which is to say, one of them somehow accidentally shot his putrid partner in crime.

Speaking of incompetence, here's where this story gets surreal, in a bad way.

That's because one of the thugs, Daijohn Richards, 23, of Toronto, went to a hospital for treatment. As per policy when it comes to gunshot wounds, the hospital contacted police.

Police were dispatched to the hospital. They spoke to Richards. But they did not arrest this hooligan who (shockers!) has a lengthy criminal record. Rather, they let him walk out of the hospital free as a bird.

What the hell?!

That's right. Someone who should've been charged with attempted murder skated. Unbelievable.

My question is: why?

Needless to say, the Internet has blown up over this grotesque act of law enforcement incompetence. The cops could've and should've cuffed Richards; now a Canada-wide warrant is out for his arrest.

But there's been no apology or contrition from the increasingly scandal-plagued Toronto Police Service.

Rather, Toronto Police issued the following statement: "We want to address some confusion surrounding the investigation into the home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood.

"Investigators immediately recognized the potential connection between the home invasion and the individual who showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound. But recognizing a potential suspect and having enough evidence to arrest them are two different things.

"Police need reasonable grounds, supported by evidence, to make an arrest."

We want to address some confusion surrounding the investigation into the home invasion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood.



Investigators immediately recognized the potential connection between the home invasion and the individual who showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound.… — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 31, 2026

Really? My boss Ezra Levant and I have been arrested, cuffed and detained simply for practicing journalism. When the river-to-the-sea crowd chanting genocide complains about Ezra or me, into the paddy wagon we go. No nuance there…

Yet an armed individual who could've killed his victims? Nothing to see here, folks, move along…

Pathetic.

I'm surprised police aren't blaming the Morton family for not leaving their key fobs at the door. That was the actual advice police offered when it came to mitigating home invasion risk!

Again: pathetic.

Some have speculated Richards was not arrested because the woke brass adheres to DEI. It would seem that in the post-George Floyd era, woke police forces are uber-cautious when it comes to dealing with people of colour. Is that why this miscreant got a Get Out of Jail Free card?

Bottom line: Toronto's quisling police chief, Myron Demkiw, remains in charge, and Olivia Chow won re-election as mayor last week. It seems to me that so many people are inexplicably perfectly fine with cops who are equal parts corrupt and incompetent as Toronto's record crimewave continues unabated.

It's going to be a long four years…