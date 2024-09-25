SHOCKING: Lawyer shares Canadian Armed Forces whistleblowers' claims of abuse during COVID jab mandate rollout

E-transfer (Canada):

Threatened with breaking a lawful order, wrongfully punished for going AWOL and being falsely accused of “historical sexual misconduct” are just some of the shocking abuses some Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and veterans claim they endured at the hands of the chain of command during the CAF’s rollout of its COVID-19 mandate.

Veteran, James Topp, who served in Afghanistan, speaks out about why he came to a pro freedom protest at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing, in Surrey B.C.

Click the link to watch full interview, & see the moments just before a blockade was formed. https://t.co/ojKbi0MKKD pic.twitter.com/gTTxrKMfPs — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 21, 2022

Last Thursday, Rebel News brought you live updates from Federal Court, where the CAF’s motion to dismiss a mass abuse of power and authority lawsuit against them for how they implemented the COVID jab mandate was heard.

The plaintiffs for the case include 330 present and former members, with many having opted out of taking the experimental jabs and approximately 60 who took the vaccines but allege their superiors overstepped their authority and power while coercing them in to doing so.

While awaiting Judge C. A. Coughlin who presided over the matter's decision, counsel for the 330, Catherine Christensen, who is representing the heroes through a non-profit called Valour Legal Action Centre, joined Rebel News to share her whistleblower plaintiffs' stories.