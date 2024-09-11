WATCH: Shocking NEW FOOTAGE of busker attack shows what really happened

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 20,416 signatures

New video footage has cleared a pair of Melbourne buskers of false accusations after a violent Bourke Street attack by anti-Israel protesters.

Cam Nicholson and his fellow performer were violently assaulted by anti-Israel protesters on Bourke Street after refusing to join the demonstration.

New unedited video confirmed that the buskers were falsely accused of inciting the attack, as protest organiser Hash Tayeh and activist Clementine Ford claimed.

The footage shows Tayeh approaching the buskers and escalating the situation after they declined to stop playing. Following his provocation, the crowd chanted, and a protester attacked Cam with a metal pole, leaving him injured.

Nicholson addressed the allegations on Instagram, stating:

"It has been incredibly hurtful and distressing to have had so many people accuse us of things we did not do, and which are contrary to our beliefs and values. This is the footage from Nine News that captures the entire interaction which shows that we did not make the comments we’ve been accused of making. We do support the right to peaceful protest, which most of the people present on Sunday were exercising, and we strongly believe that the world is a better place when peaceful."

Despite police making two arrests, the woman responsible for the assault remains at large.

The incident highlights rising tensions in Melbourne as violent protests led by pro-Hamas activists continue to disrupt the city’s CBD.

Many have called for stronger measures against political violence, as safety concerns grow amidst ongoing demonstrations.