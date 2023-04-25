Shocking new poll by Liberal-linked firm shows nearly 50% want to sell the CBC

Watch all new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With defunding the CBC serving as a key message for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, headlines have been generated in the legacy media saying this message will cause trouble for the Opposition leader.

But a new poll from Spark Advocacy and Abacus Data, two firms very closely linked to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shows that nearly half of Canadians agree with this message.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at why this poll should be ringing alarm bells in the Trudeau Liberals' camp.

Focusing on how unpopular Canada's state broadcaster is with young people, even compared to an older, often more conservative demographic, Ezra said: