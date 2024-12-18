Shocking report reveals $1.2 billion of taxpayer money wasted on expired COVID shots

The Public Health Agency of Canada reports over $1.2 billion wasted in expired doses, marking the highest financial loss disclosed to date, as COVID-19 vaccine uptake dwindles.

In a recent disclosure, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed a staggering $1.2 billion was wasted on COVID-19 vaccines. This figure, revealed in public accounts presented to Parliament, marks the highest amount of vaccine wastage reported to date, as reported by Blacklock’s.

The financial loss stems from vaccines that expired before they could be used or donated. The Government of Canada, in response to the declaration of a global pandemic in 2020, secured secret contracts with seven manufacturers — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, and Sanofi. These contracts committed the government to purchase millions of doses at unspecified prices in the years that followed.

Despite these large orders, many doses went unused. According to the report, the Public Health Agency of Canada bought 169 million doses. However, only 124.9 million were delivered, and of those, 84.1 million were used in the vaccination campaign, leaving a significant surplus remaining that eventually expired.

Auditors have previously estimated the wastage at approximately $1 billion, highlighting issues in tracking inventory and monitoring expiry dates.

While some surplus doses were donated to over 30 countries through the COVAX partnership, taxpayers still bore the financial burden with PHAC reporting that 25.6 million doses were discarded due to expiration, while 41.5 million were donated to various nations.

This fiscal mismanagement balloons the billions spent in pandemic response – from securing the novel, rushed-to-market injections, to manipulating the public into taking them, to funding the injuries that inevitably ensued as a result, all while waiving liability for those who profited from the rollout.

Meanwhile, only 3.9% of the population is “vaccinated per recommendations,” according to a Government of Canada July update.

