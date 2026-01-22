Shocking undercover footage: What Aussie protesters REALLY think about Jews

In a bold undercover stunt that's racked up millions of views on social media, American comedian and influencer Zach Sage Fox has shone a spotlight on the vile antisemitism on display at Melbourne pro-Palestine protests.

The full video shows Fox disguised in a wig, pink keffiyeh scarf, face mask, and a "Queers for Palestine" shirt, mingling with demonstrators and posing provocative questions to expose hypocrisy and hate.

🇵🇸🤝🏳️‍🌈UNDERCOVER QUEER 4 PALESTINE 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/7bObeEWF6D — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) January 20, 2026

Fox, a self-described proud jew and CEO of his own production company, is no stranger to this style of satirical journalism. The New York-based comic has built a reputation for infiltrating anti-Israel events across the US, UK, and now Australia, using humour to combat hate and prejudice. His previous videos, such as going undercover at Columbia University, have gone viral for highlighting antisemitic sentiments among activists.

In this latest clip, filmed at a rally in central Melbourne amid ongoing global tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict, Fox approaches protesters with a hidden camera. He asks an Iranian family if they'd let their 13-year-old son become a "freedom fighter" or "martyr" for the cause, eliciting a chilling "yeah" from the father.

He probes "Queers for Palestine" supporters on LGBTQ+ rights in Gaza versus Israel's massive Tel Aviv Pride parade, with one admitting they "can support queer Muslims, just not in Muslim countries."

The video's most confronting moment comes when Fox urges a protester to "pretend I'm a Jew" and share their thoughts. Responses range from awkward silences to outright hostility, including justifications for targeting synagogues, "who cares if there's kids in there," and praise for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, described as "the one who created October 7" with a "hell yeah" endorsement. Fox intersperses these with comedic asides, like joking about lesbians supporting Hamas as "the only men that do like Jews."

Fox's aim, as evident from his body of work and statements in interviews, is to reveal the underbelly of these movements. "I use comedy to engage with anti-Israel protesters and expose hypocrisy," he told YouTube channel Israellycool in a 2025 clip. By going undercover, he hopes to counter what he sees as rising antisemitism fuelled by social media and fake narratives.