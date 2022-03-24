Should Canada be placed on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom’s Watch List?

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 28699 Donors

United States Senator Josh Hawley has already said as much, calling the crackdown on Christians in Canada something you’d expect to see in Communist China, and he isn’t alone. While many Canadians seem apathetic to the extent of abuse being enduring by Christian communities, whether via governmental overreach or arson and vandalism, international attention on the question of religious freedom has continued to mount.

Now the Ohio House of Representative is adding their voice to the growing list of political bodies concerned over the abuses and religious discrimination taking place. They reached out to Rebel News, as we are on the only outlet covering these stories consistently and accurately with boots on the ground, requesting a first-hand witness testimony of what has been happening as they explore a resolution to support the addition of Canada to U.S. religious freedom watchlist.

I wanted to share my letter with you so you can read it for yourself:

It is sad to see that we have come to this so quickly, that our freedoms evaporated seemingly overnight, that the safeguards in place to prevent precisely this sort of abuse of religious freedoms were so utterly ignored by the officials meant to uphold them. It was also troubling to see so many Canadians utterly disinterested in the evaporation of our freedoms and rights.

Fortunately, there are a few voices, including our friends to the south, who still value some of the principles that made Canada strong and free, and they continue to fight for the rights of Canada’s persecuted Christians.