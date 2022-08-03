Should kids be allowed at drag shows? Independent reporter asks Californians to weigh in

Twitter / Aldo Buttazzoni

The summer of 2022 has marked an increase in both participation and resistance to drag queen-related events, primarily with those which seek to include children. Dallas, Texas saw protesters and media questioning participants in early June, sparking right-wing host Candace Owens to say “Yes, we should be stigmatizing this.”

In May 2022, BlazeTV host Steven Crowder published “Everyone Making Discovery's New Drag Kids Show Should Go to Prison”.

Oppositely, in July 2022 a “group for LGBTQ youth” called Outloud in North Bay, Ontario, Canada claims they received death threats for “planning [a] drag show for youth.”

In August 2022, a United States Air Force base hosted a “drag show at kid-friendly 'diversity, inclusion' festival” on Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Independent reporter James Klug took to the streets of California to ask if children should be allowed at drag shows, showing respondents videos of explicit drag shows where children were directly exposed to nudity.

“I would never allow my kids to be there in that of show,” one parent replied.

“If their parents are okay with it, why not?” said an older woman.

Among some of the videos Klug showed to interviewees were a man twerking and doing backflips in front of children whilst in a skirt and a small child being exposed to fake breasts at a drag show in a restaurant.

