Should U.S. Congress bend to Zelensky's plea for a no-fly zone over Ukraine? | Joel Pollak joins Ezra Levant

Joel Pollak (follow on Twitter @joelpollak) is a political commentator and senior editor-at-large at Breitbart.com.



On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel joined Ezra to talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent remarks to U.S. Congress and his plea to put in place a no-fly zone over Ukraine in the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Joel said to Ezra:

I think the address was quite effective in one way. Simply to see him there, in his military t-shirt, sitting in a bunker, and yet speaking to the outside world, was very dramatic — very effective. I think simply the fact that this speech happened was something that reinforced solidarity on both sides of the political divide for Ukraine in this crisis. But what he is asking for, or implying that he wants, is something that most Americans are not prepared to give.

