Shuswap resident calls for inquiry after BC fire evacuation chaos

Not informed until the last second that your life is in danger, being treated like a criminal who isn’t even allowed to get what’s needed to care for your livestock, and finding locals tearing up your land without your permission by order of local fire authorities.

Those are just a few of the mind-boggling experiences Celista, BC farm owner Brenda Jackson says she had to endure while fires threatened her family, livestock and property.

“We're being threatened to be arrested,” Jackson told me during her tell-all interview with Rebel News. After authorities failed to give her and her daughter adequate notice that they should evacuate or risk imminent danger, Jackson says police prevented her from checking on others nearby in Scotch Creek and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), and from travelling to obtain hay needed for her livestock.

Interview with brave couple, Stef and Jorne, whose plea for help went viral after they fought off an intentionally lit fire in Shuswap BC. https://t.co/q3awdm0LqD — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 4, 2023

Recently, Rebel News interviewed Stef and Jorne Weibe, who happen to be Jackson’s neighbours. Like the Weibes, Jackson’s property was put at risk by an intentional backburn fire that was lit during high winds — a fire that BC Wildfire Service has since labelled a success.

Farm owner Brenda Jackson described what she equates to living in a police state.