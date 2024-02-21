SICKENING: UK healthcare body claims hormone-induced milk from men is nutrious for babies

Dr. Rachael James, the Medical Director of the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust (USHT) — noted for pioneering the use of terms like "chestfeeding" and "birthing parent"— addressed a letter in August to Children of Transitioners.

This is what this madness has wrought folks. Being “pc”/polite/saying nothing when you know it’s wrong has gotten us to abusing babies. Pls pls pls find your voice. This is sick. It’s mental illness - and we are enabling it. https://t.co/voY6BiKaBR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 18, 2024

In it, she argued that the phrase "human milk," referred to as the optimal nourishment for babies, is designed to be inclusive and free from gender bias.