Signs of the Times: Ontario Truck Dealer Asks Thieves to ‘Please Stop

It’s a sad fact of life that vehicle theft continues to be at high levels in Canada these days. And that means individual vehicle owners and dealerships are employing all sorts of countermeasures to halt the thievery. This includes everything from engine demobilizes to steering wheel clubs and even making use of the Denver boot.

Recently, Rebel News came across Old Body Style Trucks, a used truck dealership in Wainfleet, Ont. This shop, which specializes in quasi-collectible pickup trucks, has been severely impacted by thieves.

And here’s the most pressing problem of late: the owner of the shop, who did not want to come on camera, said even though all the motors on the trucks are disabled and cannot be hot-wired, would-be thieves still come in the wee hours of the morning to attempt thievery nevertheless. Alas, all they accomplish is causing damage to the trucks.

But as the saying goes, “it pays to advertise.”

So it was that the owner of Old Body Style Trucks recently mounted a sign visible to vehicle traffic and passersby stating: “Please stop trying to steal our trucks!! They won’t start!! You are causing unnecessary damage.”

And lo and behold: the sign is working! Since the sign was erected some six weeks ago, the break-ins have ended. (By the way, how Canadian is it to use the word “please” in the warning?)

While we are happy that attempted thievery and actual vandalism has come to an end at Old Body Style Trucks, let’s not kid ourselves. We doubt vehicle theft has come to an end in the Township of Wainfleet and other nearby municipalities. Rather, the thieves are most likely moving on to easier targets to purloin. Sad.

