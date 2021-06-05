Like Tiananmen Square, China covers up COVID-19 origin story | Benjamin Weingarten with Ezra Levant

In 1989, Chinese tanks, under the direct command of the Communist dictatorship, attacked thousands of pro-democracy students who had gathered in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing. Tiananmen — means heavenly peaceful gate. But of course it was just another Communist slaughterhouse.

According to the British embassy, at least 10,000 people were murdered that day.

One man was the symbol of that day, to the west — a brave young man literally standing in front of a column of tanks. And staring them down. What an inspiration.

Except of course it didn’t work.

That young man surely died. It was a brave moment, but just a moment. And after some huffing and puffing, well, the world moved on.

After all, China was opening up its economy and there were plenty of people who wanted to make a buck or two billion there.

Similarly, China is doing its best to cover up the COVID-19 origin story and going even further by trying to shift the blame.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talks to Benjamin Weingarten about the Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong and US/China trade talks. When talking about China's history of coverups and their response to inquiries made on their involvement with the COVID-19 pandemic, benjamin said to Ezra:

In this case, we're all victims and it's the same thing relative to the Tiananmen Square massacre. There was a far-away brutal purge of dissenters by the Chinese Communist Party...That should have taught us everything we needed to know about the Chinese Communist Party.

