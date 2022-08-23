Singapore repeals anti-gay law, adds new protections for the definition of marriage between a man and a woman

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite﻿

Singapore is set to end its long-time ban on gay sex. For decades, the city-state had a ban in place against men who have sex with men.

The repeal of the colonial-era 377A law, which bans sex between men, comes after years of campaigning by LGBT and human rights activists who’ve made a point to bring more progressive values to the conservative religious-majority country.

Singapore is the latest Asian country to bring about progressive values, following Thailand, India, and Taiwan, which also repealed laws prohibiting sex between men and same-sex relationships in general, the BBC reported.

For years, Singapore allowed the 377A law to remain in place but promised not to enforce it, in order to appease its conservative majority, as well as progressive activists.

On Sunday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on national TV that the debate had come to an end, stating, “This is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will accept.”

The Prime Minister stated that “gay people are not better accepted,” and that getting rid of the law would bring the country in line with “current social mores, and I hope, will provide relief to gay Singaporeans.”

LGBT rights groups hailed the repeal of the law as a victory, adding that the next step will be for “full equality,” suggesting that there may be a push to legalize same-sex unions in the country.

Despite repealing the anti-gay law, Prime Minister Lee said in the same speech that the government would be adding additional legal protection for the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman, and effectively shut the door on the possibility of legalizing gay marriage.

The Singaporean leader said that the country will remain a traditional society and that its family and social norms will not be eroded.