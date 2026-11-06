Six years into Canada's forced-labour import ban, zero seizures from anywhere but China

The Canada Border Services Agency has never intercepted a shipment of goods made with forced labour from any country other than China, according to a response tabled in the House of Commons on November 4.

Canada banned the import of goods mined, manufactured or produced wholly or partly with forced labour in July 2020. As of September 17, the agency said, no shipments had been intercepted involving goods potentially made with forced labour in a country other than China.

The RCMP did not answer, saying interceptions and seizures at ports of entry are the border agency's responsibility.

The question came from Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, who has pressed the government on forced labour and human trafficking for years. It asked for every interception since 2016, with the goods, their value, the source country and any charges laid. The answer was one sentence long.